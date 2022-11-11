Special security arrangements in parliament for 2023 Budget Speech

November 11, 2022   07:39 pm

Special security arrangements have been will be implemented for the 2023 Budget Speech, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the parliament.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Finance Minister, will deliver the budget speech on November 14 (Monday).

Accordingly, the entire parliament building including the rest rooms and wardrobes of the Members of Parliament was subjected to the security inspection today (Nov. 11).

On November 14, when the Budget 2023 is presented in parliament, galleries will be restricted only for the diplomatic corps.

As the MP’s car park will be kept closed on this day the vehicles of they will be directed to the relevant car parks.

The Speaker also requested the MPs to arrive in parliament on that day in a chauffeur-driven vehicle as far as possible.

He also informed that valet parking of the self-driven vehicles of the MPs will be attended to by the chauffeurs of the parliament staff who will be deployed at the MPs entrance.

In addition, special traffic arrangements will be adopted by the traffic police and the nearest police stations in the area on this day.

The Speaker also informed that the co-operation of all MPs is expected towards the aforementioned special security arrangements.

