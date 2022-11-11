Auto Diesel and kerosene prices increased

The prices of Auto Diesel and kerosene will be increased with effect from midnight today (Nov. 11), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says.

Accordingly, Auto Diesel price is raised by Rs. 15.00 per litre and the price of kerosene by Rs. 25.00 per litre.

Revised prices are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 430

Kerosene – Rs. 365

However, the prices of petrol will remain the same, the CPC said further in a press release.



UPDATE: Meanwhile, Lanka IOC also announced a price hike in Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre from midnight today.