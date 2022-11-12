Speaker chairs meeting on establishing Constitutional Council

Speaker chairs meeting on establishing Constitutional Council

November 12, 2022   12:23 am

A meeting was held on November 09 and 10 to discuss the matters pertaining to the establishment of a Constitutional Council.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, the President’s nominee for the Constitutional Council.

During the meeting, Speaker Abeywardena has emphasized the requirement to establish the Constitutional Council at the earliest possible.

The prime minister and the opposition leader have agreed to forward the nominations of the Members of Parliament to the Speaker without delay, as stated in the provisions of the Constitution.

It was also agreed to publish a newspaper advertisement calling for applications to appoint three persons who are not Members of Parliament, as Constitutional Council members and provide the interested parties, a period of 2 weeks to submit their applications.

The advertisement will be published on both weekday and weekend newspapers and the format for the application will be published on the official website of parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL announces new incentive for foreign remittances by migrant workers (English)

CBSL announces new incentive for foreign remittances by migrant workers (English)

CBSL announces new incentive for foreign remittances by migrant workers (English)

Special security arrangements in parliament for 2023 Budget Speech (English)

Special security arrangements in parliament for 2023 Budget Speech (English)

UK Trade Envoy Lord Davies concludes three-day visit to Sri Lanka (English)

UK Trade Envoy Lord Davies concludes three-day visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President (English)

Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.11

Teacher arrested for brutally punishing student in grade 5

Teacher arrested for brutally punishing student in grade 5

Court imposes foreign travel ban on State Minister Diana Gamage

Court imposes foreign travel ban on State Minister Diana Gamage

Protest staged against Uththara Lanka Sabhagaya amidst its A'pura District conference

Protest staged against Uththara Lanka Sabhagaya amidst its A'pura District conference