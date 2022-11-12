Speaker chairs meeting on establishing Constitutional Council

A meeting was held on November 09 and 10 to discuss the matters pertaining to the establishment of a Constitutional Council.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, the President’s nominee for the Constitutional Council.

During the meeting, Speaker Abeywardena has emphasized the requirement to establish the Constitutional Council at the earliest possible.

The prime minister and the opposition leader have agreed to forward the nominations of the Members of Parliament to the Speaker without delay, as stated in the provisions of the Constitution.

It was also agreed to publish a newspaper advertisement calling for applications to appoint three persons who are not Members of Parliament, as Constitutional Council members and provide the interested parties, a period of 2 weeks to submit their applications.

The advertisement will be published on both weekday and weekend newspapers and the format for the application will be published on the official website of parliament.