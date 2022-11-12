Workers remittances in October 2022 reach USD 355.4 Mn

November 12, 2022   09:48 am

Sri Lanka observed an increase of 12% in workers remittances in October 2022 compared to the inflows recorded in October 2021, says Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.

Figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) showed that workers remittances increased to USD 355.4 million in October 2022 from USD 317.4 million in October 2022.

On a cumulative basis, workers remittances were recorded as USD 2,929.4 million for the first ten months of 2022, according to the Central Banks data.

