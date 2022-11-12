Water cut in parts of Gampaha District tomorrow

November 12, 2022   12:15 pm

The water supply for parts of Gampaha District will be suspended for 8 hours and 30 minutes tomorrow (Nov. 13), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 8.30 a.m. until 5.00 p.m. in the following areas:

• Peliyagodawatta, Ja-Ela and Katunayake - Seeduwa urban council areas
• Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas
• Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas

