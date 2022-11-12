Committee to be appointed to formulate national policies related to food security

The National Council sub-committee on national policy which met on Nov. 10 has decided to appoint a sub-committee made up of representatives of all the relevant institutions to formulate policies related to ensuring food security in this country.

This was decided at the meeting of National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy chaired by MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Fisheries, as well as other institutions under the said ministries were invited to this meeting and basic proposals were discussed on how to change the policies and the existing obstacles to achieve the goals related to food security.

Instead of these institutions trying to achieve their goals separately, the committee chairman emphasized the need for all institutions to enter into a joint approach.

Accordingly, apart from the ministries of agriculture and fisheries, the sub-committee also advised to plan these policies jointly with the Ministry of Irrigation, Ministry of Lands, Provincial Councils and Local Government Institutions, Department of Wildlife Conservation and all other relevant institutions.

Furthermore, a special discussion regarding the formulation of national policies related to encouraging entrepreneurship and investment was also held yesterday under the chairmanship of the National Assembly sub-committee chairman Namal Rajapaksa.

Department of Manpower and Employment, Export Development Board, Industrial Development Board, Investment Board and many other institutions were invited to this committee meeting held. It was decided to appoint a committee for the formulation of policies including the promotion of entrepreneurship in collaboration with all these institutions.

A number of fundamental issues including the need to create a culture that appreciates the entrepreneur and encourages entrepreneurship were addressed here.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha, MPs Asanka Navaratne, Sagara Kariyawasam, and Sudath Manjula were present at this sub-committee meeting held.