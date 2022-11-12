Three girls reported missing after boat capsized in Sooriyawewa

Three girls are reported missing after the boat they were travelling on capsized in Mahawelikada Ara in Sooriyawewa today.

Eight people in total had been aboard the boat when it capsized, according to police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

The remaining five, including an eight-month-old infant, were hospitalized after being rescued by the residents of the area.

A joint search operation by the police and the navy is underway to rescue the missing girls, aged 18, 17 and 10 years.