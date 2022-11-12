Boat capsizing: Body of drowned 10-year-old recovered, two girls still missing

November 12, 2022   06:23 pm

The body of the 10-year-old, who was among the three girls reported missing after a boat capsized in Mahawelikada Ara in Sooriyawewa, has been recovered this evening.

Three girls, aged 18, 17 and 10 years, drowned and went missing after the boat they were travelling on capsized today.

Eight people in total had been aboard the boat when it capsized.

The remaining five, including an eight-month-old infant, were hospitalized after being rescued by the residents of the area. According to the police, the rescued infant is not in critical condition.

A search operation was launched soon after the incident to rescue the missing girls. 

The individuals who were aboard the capsized boat have been identified as residents of Kurunegala area and had visited Sooriyawewa area for a function at a relative’s place.

