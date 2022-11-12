Two women engaged in protest march arrested by police

Two women, who identified themselves as the ‘mothers of the struggle’, have been arrested while marching towards Galle Face Green from Kalutara, demanding the release of activists detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The arrest was made in the area of Gorakapola in Panadura today (Nov. 12).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, a multitude of police officers had blocked the two women’s protest march soon after it began in Kalutara. They were interrupted again in Wadduwa.

Later, as the police attempted to arrest them in Panadura, the two women got into a bus and made off to Gorakapola area where they were placed under arrest.

The police apprehended the duo, originally from Borella and Mount Lavinia, alleging that they are not allowed to engage in demonstrations holding placards.

Meanwhile, two others were arrested on charges of obstructing the duties of the police.

The two protesting women demanded the release of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galewela Siridhamma Thero, who are detained under the PTA.