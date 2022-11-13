11 Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by Indian Coast Guard

November 13, 2022   09:39 am

The Indian Coast Guard has handed over 11 Sri Lankan fishermen and two fishing boats to the Kakinada marine police for further investigation on Saturday. 

The Sri Lankan fishermen were reportedly apprehended by the Coast Guard while they were allegedly fishing in the Indian waters 175 Nautical Miles off Kalingapatnam coast in Srikakulam district on November 10.

Kakinada Marine Station Circle Inspector VLVK Sumanth said the Coast Guard handed over the fishermen and two boats with their fish catch on Saturday. “The investigation began on Saturday evening. The fish catch has been auctioned,” he said.

Source – The Hindu 
-Agencies

