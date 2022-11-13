Govt. yet to pay small and medium scale builders for construction projects - NACSL

The National Construction Association of Sri Lanka (NACSL) says that Rs. 20 billion which was to be paid by the government in the months of October and November to small and medium scale builders has not yet been given.

The President of the Association Susantha Liyanarachchi stated that the government had promised to make payments related to the small and medium scale builders except for the builders in the large scale construction fields with the money to be paid related to the construction projects implemented in the last period.

Earlier, it had been agreed to pay Rs. 10 billion in October and Rs. 10 billion in November during a discussion held between the government and builders’ associations last month, he added.

However, the relevant payments have not yet been paid while another discussion between the builders and the government is scheduled to be held on November 21 at the Presidential Secretariat.

The president of the NACSL further emphasized that nearly Rs. 195 billion will have to be charged from the government for the late bills related to the projects in the construction fields that have been done within the last period.

Meanwhile, he expressed that he will request the government to implement a fair tax policy through the upcoming budget.