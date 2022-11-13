Unloading of crude oil and petrol cargoes commenced - Energy Minister

November 13, 2022   11:14 am

The ESPO crude oil cargo has commenced its unloading last night (Nov 12), after a new modality was agreed with the supplier, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

In a Tweet, the Minister mentioned that the first Petrol (Octane 95) cargo which was imported by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation since April, has commenced unloading yesterday. 

Meanwhile, Minister Wijesekara also stated that no further fuel price revision will be done on November 15, as the prices were revised earlier this week.

