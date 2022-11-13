Boat capsizing: Bodies of two other missing girls recovered

Boat capsizing: Bodies of two other missing girls recovered

November 13, 2022   01:57 pm

The bodies of two teenage girls who were reported missing after a boat capsized in Mahawelikada Ara in Sooriyawewa have been recovered this morning (Nov. 13).

The two girls, aged 16 and 18, were reported missing and were feared drowned after the boat they were on capsized yesterday (Nov. 12).

The two deceased girls have been identified to be the sisters from the same family, residing in the Pihimbuwa area of Kurunegala.

Eight people in total had been onboard the boat when it had capsized. Three girls were reported missing while the body of a 10-year-old girl had been recovered yesterday.

The remaining five, including an eight-month-old infant, were hospitalized after being rescued by the residents of the area. According to the police, the rescued infant is not in critical condition.

A search operation was launched soon after the incident to rescue the missing girls. 

The individuals who were onboard the capsized boat have been identified as residents of the Kurunegala area and had visited Sooriyawewa area for a function at a relative’s place.

The Coroner of Sooriyawewa, had arrived at the scene of the incident, conducted the on-site investigation and then the bodies were taken to the Hambantota General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

