Youth assaulted to death over extra-marital affair

A person has been attacked to death in the Hindellana area of Ratnapura, according to police.

The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of the Kuruwita area.

Police stated that the deceased youth has had an extra-marital affair with a woman in the Hindellana area of Ratnapura and that the woman’s husband had brutally attacked him and tied him to a tree, when he had visited the woman’s house to meet her.

Ratnapura Police had taken steps to hospitalize the concerned youth, on information they received in this regard.

The 24-year-old had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital, police said.

Ratnapura Police have taken the 37-year-old suspect into custody in connection with the incident.