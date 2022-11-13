Five-year no-pay leave will not be granted for judicial employees - JSC

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has decided not to grant unpaid leave, which is given to public officials for a period of 05 years, for the officials working in the courts.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration had issued a special circular to be effective from September 05 this year, allowing public sector employees to take leave with no pay which is subjected to a maximum of 05 years during their service period.

However, public employees engaging in judicial services will not be allowed to obtain the no-pay leave in accordance with the relevant circular, according to the Judicial Services Commission.

The decision has been reached in consideration of the difficulties in properly managing the judicial affairs at courts due to existing vacancies and suspension of new recruitments, the commission stressed.

Moreover, the Judicial Services Commission points out that granting the 05-year no-pay leave for judicial employees may hinder the regular and efficient maintenance of the judicial affairs at the courts, since a significant number of officials working in the courts are scheduled to retire from December 31 this year, due to the reduction of the compulsory retirement age of public officials to 60 years.