IGP orders probe into actions of high-ranking police officer during protest

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has instructed to conduct an immediate investigation into the behavior of the Chief Inspector of Panadura South Police Headquarters.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that the relevant order was given to the Director of Police Special Investigation Unit.

Several video footages were circulating regarding an incident that took place during the arrest of several women who were marching in a protest at the Palliamulla area in Panadura last evening (Nov 12).

At the time, the chief police Inspector of the Panadura South police headquarters was caught on camera grabbing a female police constable from the neck and pushed them.

The Police Media Spokesman also mentioned that if it is revealed that any wrongdoing has happened to the female police officers during the investigations conducted against the relevant police inspector, a decision will be taken based on the recommendations given by the Director of the Police Special Investigation Unit.

However, issuing an announcement in this regard, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has stated that the current actions of the police officers are a disgrace to the entire police department.

President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris, the president of the association, points out that several incidents which were reported yesterday (Nov 12) show how degraded the police have become.

He further mentions that the arrest of 05 people, including two women, who were protesting on foot from Kalutara to Colombo, is a high point of the incident.

The President of the BASL has also expressed his concern about the images circulating on social media showing how a senior police officer is holding the woman police constables by the neck and harassing them at the time of the relevant arrest.

These incidents show the brutality of the police, he emphasized further, adding that the cause of such incidents is the failure and indifference of the people those who are in power.