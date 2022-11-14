Several provinces to receive heavy rains of about 100mm

Several provinces to receive heavy rains of about 100mm

November 14, 2022   07:22 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in most places in the country after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Heavy showers of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Showers will occur particularly in the coastal areas of Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces in the morning.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

