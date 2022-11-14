President summons all ministers for special cabinet meeting

A special meeting of the Cabinet Ministers chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Nov 14).

All the cabinet ministers have reportedly been informed to attend the relevant meeting.

The meeting will be held to obtain cabinet approval for the maiden budget of President Wickremesinghe, which is scheduled to be presented to the parliament today.

The ministers are expected to arrive at the parliament following the meeting.

Meanwhile, political sources claim that several parliamentarians will join the governing party after the budget speech of the president, while it is stated that 07 more ministerial positions have been planned to be given.

The relevant ministerial positions will be received by several MPs of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, according to the political sources.