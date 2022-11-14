President summons all ministers for special cabinet meeting

President summons all ministers for special cabinet meeting

November 14, 2022   09:38 am

A special meeting of the Cabinet Ministers chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Nov 14).

All the cabinet ministers have reportedly been informed to attend the relevant meeting.

The meeting will be held to obtain cabinet approval for the maiden budget of President Wickremesinghe, which is scheduled to be presented to the parliament today.

The ministers are expected to arrive at the parliament following the meeting.

Meanwhile, political sources claim that several parliamentarians will join the governing party after the budget speech of the president, while it is stated that 07 more ministerial positions have been planned to be given.

The relevant ministerial positions will be received by several MPs of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, according to the political sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget in Parliament today

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget in Parliament today

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget in Parliament today

How can we accept ministerial posts in a bankrupt country? - Sajith Premadasa (English)

How can we accept ministerial posts in a bankrupt country? - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Unloading of crude oil and petrol cargoes commenced - Energy Minister (English)

Unloading of crude oil and petrol cargoes commenced - Energy Minister (English)

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (English)

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says ex-President personally promised independent probe into Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says ex-President personally promised independent probe into Easter attacks (English)

The Freedom People's Congress unveils its political and economic vision

The Freedom People's Congress unveils its political and economic vision

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

IGP orders probe into actions of high-ranking police officer during protest

IGP orders probe into actions of high-ranking police officer during protest