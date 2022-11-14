General amnesty for Tri-Forces absentees from tomorrow

The general amnesty period granted for the Tri-Forces absentees to receive a legal discharge from their respective services will commence tomorrow (Nov 15).

Accordingly, the general amnesty period will last until December 31 this year, the Ministry of Defence informed.

The Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent from duty without leave (AWOL) on or before October 25, this year will be able to receive their discharge from military services during the amnesty period.

They will have to settle any due amount prior to discharge, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

The relevant ministry also pointed out that a number of individuals presently remain in society without leaving the military services legally, whilst some of them have been involved in various misconducts.