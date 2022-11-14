Bribery Commission receives over 1,800 complaints so far this year

Bribery Commission receives over 1,800 complaints so far this year

November 14, 2022   11:07 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) says it has received at least 1,800 complaints in the first ten months of this year.

According to a spokesperson of the Bribery Commission, out of the 1,861 complaints received from January 01 to October 31, a total of 620 were pertaining to incidents of bribery and corruption.

In addition, as many as 64 complaints received by the commission were concerning assets-related incidents of irregularities. The commission stated that at least 50 raids were conducted based on these complaints.

Reportedly, reports have been called at institutional level to investigate 72 complaints received by the Bribery Commission. Meanwhile, 328 complaints have been directed to other institutions for onward investigations.

The Bribery Commission spokesperson further stated that it has called off investigating 719 complaints that did not fall under the provisions of the Bribery Act.

