Cabinet approval to cancel spot & term tender for coal procurement: Kanchana

Cabinet approval to cancel spot & term tender for coal procurement: Kanchana

November 14, 2022   01:10 pm

Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to cancel the spot and term tender for procurement of coal on the recommendation of Technical and the Procurement Committees.
 
In a Twitter message, Minister Wijesekera mentioned that both spot and term tenders were cancelled as none of the bidders have met the qualification criteria and complied with tender guidelines, which are the major deviations.
 
Accordingly, approval has been given to the Procurement Committee to call for proposals from prospective suppliers and government-to-government proposals on a long-term credit basis, he expressed.
 
Further, the minister has pointed out that requirements for the months of November and December would be fulfilled by advancing the last year’s term tender coal supplies.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

Doctors' union warn of serious decline in Sri Lanka's health service

Doctors' union warn of serious decline in Sri Lanka's health service

We are still in the middle of the struggle - Kumar Gunaratnam

We are still in the middle of the struggle - Kumar Gunaratnam

Budget should be presented only after IMF conditions are given - Mano Ganesan

Budget should be presented only after IMF conditions are given - Mano Ganesan

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget in Parliament today

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget in Parliament today

How can we accept ministerial posts in a bankrupt country? - Sajith Premadasa (English)

How can we accept ministerial posts in a bankrupt country? - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Unloading of crude oil and petrol cargoes commenced - Energy Minister (English)

Unloading of crude oil and petrol cargoes commenced - Energy Minister (English)

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (English)

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (English)