Cabinet approval to cancel spot & term tender for coal procurement: Kanchana

Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to cancel the spot and term tender for procurement of coal on the recommendation of Technical and the Procurement Committees.



In a Twitter message, Minister Wijesekera mentioned that both spot and term tenders were cancelled as none of the bidders have met the qualification criteria and complied with tender guidelines, which are the major deviations.



Accordingly, approval has been given to the Procurement Committee to call for proposals from prospective suppliers and government-to-government proposals on a long-term credit basis, he expressed.



Further, the minister has pointed out that requirements for the months of November and December would be fulfilled by advancing the last year’s term tender coal supplies.