Passport and visa charges to be increased by 20%

November 14, 2022   03:11 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, presenting the 2023 Budget in parliament today (Nov 14), proposed to increase the fees levied by the Department of Immigration and Emigration on passport, visa and other charges by 20%.

The president, who pointed out that the increase in non-tax revenue is also important in the fiscal consolidation process, proposed to increase the fees and charges with effect from the year 2023. 

However, the relevant fees and charges that have already been increased in the years of 2020, 2021, and 2022 will not be revised with this proposal.

Further, President Wickremesinghe proposed to appoint a committee to examine and make relevant recommendations on the royalty, rent, and other non-tax revenues charged and collected by the government organizations to the General Treasury.

The proposal further includes that all revenue and receipts collected by ministries and departments will be directly transferred daily, to the General Treasury with effect from January 2023 to reduce the substantial cost of finance due to delay in remitting revenue collection to the Consolidated Fund. 

General Treasury will take necessary actions to issue the instructions in due course In this regard, he added.

