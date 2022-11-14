Insurance coverage for private sector employees

Insurance coverage for private sector employees

November 14, 2022   03:24 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed to set up an insurance fund for private sector employees, providing a monthly allowance for a maximum of three months covering the period from the loss of employment and re-employment.

Tabling the 2023 Budget in parliament earlier today, the Head of Sated noted that the number of private sector employees who lose their jobs due to various reasons is on the rise now.

As this has become a very complex social issue with the current economic crisis, he proposed to provide insurance coverage and to establish an insurance fund for this purpose.

Further, as a large number of people are benefitting from the Agrahara health insurance system provided for government employees, the President proposed to provide similar health insurance to private sector employees as well.

“A contribution is provided to the Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF)by the employers on behalf of private sector employees. Therefore, it will be a duty and responsibility to provide some relief from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). Accordingly, it would be appropriate to allocate a certain amount from the Employees’ Trust Fund for the proposed health and insurance coverage.”

Hence, ETF Act should be amended to incorporate these two schemes under the Employees’ Trust Fund, the President added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka