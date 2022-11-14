Customs Import Duty to be revised to phase out para-tariffs

Customs Import Duty to be revised to phase out para-tariffs

November 14, 2022   04:07 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the current rates of Customs Import Duty will be revised to accommodate the proposed phasing out of para-tariffs / levies with effect from January 01, 2023.

Delivering the 2023 Budget in parliament today, he said the Customs Import Duty would be revised from 0%, 10% and 15% to 0%, 15% and 20%, respectively.

Accordingly, CESS levy will be eliminated on a phased basis in three years commencing January 01, 2023, to promote the manufacturing industry, remove the existing barriers to international trade and provide necessary incentives and facilities for local industries and projects including agriculture, President Wickremesinghe says.

He also suggested completely phasing out the Ports and Airports Development Levy in five years.

“Accordingly, I am revising the current rates of Customs Import Duty from 0%, 10% and 15% to 0%, 15% and 20% to accommodate the proposed phasing out of para-tariffs / levies effective from January 01, 2023.”

Relevant work in this connection is being done to introduce a Trade Adjustment Program as well, he added.

However, the proposed tax policy will be implemented in such a way that it does not interfere with CESS levy on agriculture-based value-added industries, President Wickremesinghe pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka

China to provide diesel consignment for agriculture sector in Sri Lanka