Paying wards system to be re-implemented in govt hospitals

Paying wards system to be re-implemented in govt hospitals

November 14, 2022   04:54 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his budget proposals for the fiscal year 2023, proposed to re-implement the ‘paying wards system’ in government hospitals.

As the first phase, this system will be established at national and base hospitals, the Head of State said further.

Among President Wickremesinghe’s proposals for the health and sanitation facilities was the upgrading of Badulla, Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa hospitals to the level of teaching hospitals.

He also proposed introducing a safeguard mechanism to ensure the quality of drinking water bottles. Accordingly, the Ministry of Health should take necessary action to introduce procedures to apply a safety seal (sticker) to drinking water bottles at the production point, he emphasized.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up

'Derana 60 Plus - Season 04' Grand Finale wraps up