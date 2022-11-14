Vehicles seized at Customs to be released subject to conditions

Vehicles seized at Customs to be released subject to conditions

November 14, 2022   06:41 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, presenting the 2023 Budget in parliament today (Nov 14), stated that the vehicles seized at the Sri Lanka Customs owing to non-payment of applicable taxes and other reasons will be released from the Sri Lanka Customs, subject to the payment of applicable taxes and fines.

Accordingly, any vehicle imported to Sri Lanka on or after May 22, 2020, but prior to November 12, 2021, which is not removed from the Sri Lanka Customs due to restrictions and prohibitions set out in the regulations made under the provisions of the Import and Export (Control) Act, No.1 of 1969 will be released from the Sri Lanka Customs.

In addition, any electrically-propelled vehicle, imported prior to November 12, 2021, and not removed from Sri Lanka Customs due to non-payment of applicable taxes, will be able to be released from customs subject to the payment of applicable taxes and fines.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

🔴LIVE | 2023 Budget: Special Live Broadcast

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

CCTV: Man who broke into pharmacy found intoxicated after consuming medicines

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

Grade 05 Scholarship exam timetable revised; Part I to be given first

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

President Ranil will present the most challenging budget in country's history - Shehan Semasinghe

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island

Heavy rains above 100mm reported in parts of the island