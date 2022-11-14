Vehicles seized at Customs to be released subject to conditions

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, presenting the 2023 Budget in parliament today (Nov 14), stated that the vehicles seized at the Sri Lanka Customs owing to non-payment of applicable taxes and other reasons will be released from the Sri Lanka Customs, subject to the payment of applicable taxes and fines.

Accordingly, any vehicle imported to Sri Lanka on or after May 22, 2020, but prior to November 12, 2021, which is not removed from the Sri Lanka Customs due to restrictions and prohibitions set out in the regulations made under the provisions of the Import and Export (Control) Act, No.1 of 1969 will be released from the Sri Lanka Customs.

In addition, any electrically-propelled vehicle, imported prior to November 12, 2021, and not removed from Sri Lanka Customs due to non-payment of applicable taxes, will be able to be released from customs subject to the payment of applicable taxes and fines.