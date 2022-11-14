IOM to facilitate voluntary return of 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off Vietnam

IOM to facilitate voluntary return of 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off Vietnam

November 14, 2022   10:33 pm

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says it is providing humanitarian assistance to 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off the coast of Vietnam on November 08, 2022.

Responding to a request received from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Hanoi, IOM in coordination with the governments of Vietnam and Sri Lanka, the IOM missions in Vietnam and Sri Lanka and relevant UN agencies, are providing necessary assistance and protection in line with the relevant local and international standards and laws.

In a statement, the IOM said it appreciates the Vietnam government’s willingness to offer a place of safety and assist the 303 vulnerable Sri Lankan migrants rescued at sea while IOM, the Sri Lanka government and other counterparts conduct vulnerability screenings and necessary assessments to ascertain the situation.

Once the assessments are completed, in addition to providing basic necessities, including food and medical aid, IOM and partners will facilitate the potential voluntary return of the migrants, should they wish to do so.

In its statement, the IOM said it stands ready to support the governments of Sri Lanka and Vietnam in their efforts in making migration safe and dignified, supporting migrants and communities in vulnerable situations, and addressing the adverse drivers of migration and displacement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

President Ranil presents crucial 2023 budget aimed at economic recovery and reform (English)

President Ranil presents crucial 2023 budget aimed at economic recovery and reform (English)

Group of independent MPs, who quit SLPP earlier, joins SJB

Group of independent MPs, who quit SLPP earlier, joins SJB

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget to Parliament today (English)

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget to Parliament today (English)

IMF says global economic outlook getting 'gloomier' (English)

IMF says global economic outlook getting 'gloomier' (English)

New Value-Added Tax Act to be introduced (English)

New Value-Added Tax Act to be introduced (English)

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo (English)

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.14