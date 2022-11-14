IOM to facilitate voluntary return of 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off Vietnam

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says it is providing humanitarian assistance to 303 Sri Lankan migrants rescued off the coast of Vietnam on November 08, 2022.

Responding to a request received from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Hanoi, IOM in coordination with the governments of Vietnam and Sri Lanka, the IOM missions in Vietnam and Sri Lanka and relevant UN agencies, are providing necessary assistance and protection in line with the relevant local and international standards and laws.

In a statement, the IOM said it appreciates the Vietnam government’s willingness to offer a place of safety and assist the 303 vulnerable Sri Lankan migrants rescued at sea while IOM, the Sri Lanka government and other counterparts conduct vulnerability screenings and necessary assessments to ascertain the situation.

Once the assessments are completed, in addition to providing basic necessities, including food and medical aid, IOM and partners will facilitate the potential voluntary return of the migrants, should they wish to do so.

In its statement, the IOM said it stands ready to support the governments of Sri Lanka and Vietnam in their efforts in making migration safe and dignified, supporting migrants and communities in vulnerable situations, and addressing the adverse drivers of migration and displacement.