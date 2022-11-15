Three arrested with elephant pearls in Monaragala

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three persons who were in possession of elephant pearls (Gajamuthu) at a resort at Monaragala.

Four elephant pearls have also been taken into custody by the Police STF during the raid.

The operation was carried out according to a tip-off received by the Siyambalanduwa camp of Police STF.

The arrested suspects have been identified to be between the ages of 47 and 56, who were residing in the Mawanella area.

They have been handed over to Monaragala police for further legal action.