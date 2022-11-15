Hirunika and 14 others produced before courts

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others who were arrested in relation to participating in a demonstration near the President’s House and interfering in police duties have been produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court today (Nov 15).

Ada Derana correspondent said that the Cinnamon Gardens police had detained and interrogated them.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that unfortunately, we are living in a country where lawlessness reigns and even the provisions of the Constitution are not enforced.

Speaking to the media when MP Premadasa had gone to the Cinnamon Gardens Police to visit Hirunika Premachandra, he claimed that they believe, in the end, democracy will win in the near future by consolidating the power of people in the country.

“Next time we will come, not with a few but with hundreds and thousands of people. We are telling the President-led government not to take this easy.”

MP Sajith Premadasa also expressed that they will stand strongly for women’s rights in the country.