Sword attack on four of same family; 3-year-old dies

A small child has died after being attacked with a sharp weapon at home in the Ranabimagama area of Matale Police Division yesterday (Nov 14).

Police said that a neighbour had attacked the mother, daughter and two sons of the same family this way.

The four individuals who were seriously injured during the attack, have been admitted to Matale Hospital, where the 03-year-old boy had succumbed to his injuries later.

The injured mother (38), daughter (19) and the other son (15) are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder was committed as a result of a personal dispute which prevailed for a long period, according to police.

Police have arrested the suspect along with the sword used in the murder.

The body of the deceased child has been handed over to the relatives, following the post-mortem examination.

Matale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.