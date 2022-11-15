Sri Lanka avoided crash landing of its economy - CBSL Governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL ), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says Sri Lanka was able to avoid a crash landing of its economy and turn it into a soft landing but on a lower point.

“If we have not taken those macroeconomic measures the situation would have been much worse”, he mentioned.

Commenting on the 2023 Budget presented to the parliament yesterday, the CBSL Governor emphasized that this stability could carry forward with necessary reforms.