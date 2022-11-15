Sri Lanka to receive several employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia

November 15, 2022   12:06 pm

Saudi Arabian Embassy of Sri Lanka informs the general public that it is mandatory to be registered with the Engineering Council of Saudi Arabia before flying for employment in engineering and technology fields at construction sites in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) announces that a number of employment opportunities related to construction field in Saudi Arabia will be received to Sri Lanka in near future.

In a statement, the SLBFE further mentions that the Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss employment opportunities for Sri Lankan professionals in those construction projects.

Accordingly, qualified individuals in the field of engineering and technology who wish to apply those employment opportunities are informed to register for them by visiting the website   https://eservices.saudieng.sa/ar/accreditation/pages/foreignregistration.aspx.

