Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others granted bail

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others have been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court, according to Ada Derana reporter.

They were arrested in relation to participating in a demonstration near the President’s House and interfering in police duties yesterday (Nov 14).

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe ordered each suspect including Hirunika Premachandra to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 10,000 and a surety bail of Rs. 5 million each.

The case was then ordered to be postponed until February 13, 2023.