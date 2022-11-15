Train services disrupted as container truck collides with train
November 15, 2022 01:46 pm
Train services have been disrupted due to an accident that occurred between the Negombo and Kurana areas this morning (Nov 15).
The accident had taken place after a container truck which was driven recklessly across the railway crossing had collided with the train.
The train engine has sustained minor damages in the accident while the container truck was pushed away from the track and also sustained damages after colliding with the train.