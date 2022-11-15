Several MPs appointed chairpersons of Regional Development Committees

Several MPs appointed chairpersons of Regional Development Committees

November 15, 2022   04:10 pm

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) have been appointed as the Chairpersons of Regional Development Committees.

The relevant appointment letters have been handed over to the respective MPs by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene.

Accordingly, Chief Government Whip, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Vidura Wickramanayake and Naseer Ahamed, State Minister Jagath Pushpakumara have been appointed as the Chairmen of Regional Development Committees.

At the same time, MPs Sahan Pradeep, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, S.M. Chandrasena, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Siripala Gamlath, Nipuna Ranawaka, S. Viyalenderan and S. Chandrakanthan have also been appointed as Chairpersons to the Regional Development Committees.

Previously, PM Dinesh Gunawardene had also handed over letters of appointment for several MPs from Gampaha, Kalutara, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Digamadulla, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts, appointing them as Chairpersons to the Regional Development Committees.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Hirunika Premachandra granted bail

Hirunika Premachandra granted bail

We will oppose attempts to sell profit-making Sri Lanka Telecom - Dayasiri

We will oppose attempts to sell profit-making Sri Lanka Telecom - Dayasiri

No one will take over loss-making institutions - Minister Susil Premajayantha

No one will take over loss-making institutions - Minister Susil Premajayantha

CBSL governor on Sri Lanka's economy avoiding a 'crash landing' and importance of sustaining it

CBSL governor on Sri Lanka's economy avoiding a 'crash landing' and importance of sustaining it

Private buses operating on Expressway preparing to launch a strike

Private buses operating on Expressway preparing to launch a strike

Agri. Minister observes unloading of 22,000 MT Urea fertilizer shipment at Colombo Port

Agri. Minister observes unloading of 22,000 MT Urea fertilizer shipment at Colombo Port

Opposition Leader nominates MP Kabeer Hashim for the Constitutional Council

Opposition Leader nominates MP Kabeer Hashim for the Constitutional Council