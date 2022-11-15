Several MPs appointed chairpersons of Regional Development Committees

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) have been appointed as the Chairpersons of Regional Development Committees.

The relevant appointment letters have been handed over to the respective MPs by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene.

Accordingly, Chief Government Whip, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Vidura Wickramanayake and Naseer Ahamed, State Minister Jagath Pushpakumara have been appointed as the Chairmen of Regional Development Committees.

At the same time, MPs Sahan Pradeep, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, S.M. Chandrasena, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Siripala Gamlath, Nipuna Ranawaka, S. Viyalenderan and S. Chandrakanthan have also been appointed as Chairpersons to the Regional Development Committees.

Previously, PM Dinesh Gunawardene had also handed over letters of appointment for several MPs from Gampaha, Kalutara, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Digamadulla, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts, appointing them as Chairpersons to the Regional Development Committees.