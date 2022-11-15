Faisz Musthapha appointed Chancellor of South Eastern University

President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka (SEUSL).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed the veteran lawyer to the position for a term of five years, according to the President’s Media Division.

Mr. Faisz Musthapha is an eminent President’s Counsel and a former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (April 2002 - February 2005).