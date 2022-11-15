Cops raid drug racket operating under the guise of a hotel

Police officers have succeeded in raiding a place where a drug racket was operated under the guise of running a hotel in the Gampola town.

Police said that the sale, transportation and smuggling of all kinds of drugs have been carried out at that location by providing facilities to drug users.

Police said that they arrested eight youths who were there along with various dangerous drugs.

Gampola division anti-vice unit officers had conducted this raid after observing the presence of school children and youths in this place, which was run as a hotel without any suspicion.

The police mentioned that the racket was carried out inside three rooms on the upper floor of the hotel and that several secret windows had also been set up to monitor those coming and going.