Govt. has unpaid bills of about Rs. 200 billion - Finance Secretary

November 15, 2022   07:11 pm

The government has unpaid bills of about Rs. 200 billion, mainly to the construction and various other institutions, says the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana.

He stated that the government has come up with revenue and tax policies because the government is unable to pay those bills.

The Treasury Secretary stated this while speaking during a post-budget seminar on the 2023 budget, under the theme “Dissecting the Budget 2023”, at the Central Bank in Colombo today (15). 

Siriwardana also said that stabilising the economy remained a challenge and the private sector must perform its role in aiding the government in pulling the economy out of crisis.

He said the government was setting up a Presidential Committee to monitor and ensure timely implementation of budget proposals.

