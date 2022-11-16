Driving licences to be issued for deaf community

Driving licences to be issued for deaf community

November 16, 2022   10:22 am

A pilot project for providing light vehicle driving licenses for individuals with total deafness will kick off in Gampaha District today (Nov. 16).

The Cabinet of Ministers recently gave the approval for the request that has been made by the Sri Lanka Central Federation of the Deaf for nearly 40 years.

Based on the progress of this pilot program, light vehicle driving licenses will be issued to close to 300,000 members of the Sri Lanka Central Federation of the Deaf.

