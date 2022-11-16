Police initiate probe into 43 students of school in Matale falling ill

It is reported that the cause of sudden breathing distress experienced by 43 students in a girls’ school has not been uncovered yet.

Accordingly, the police have initiated a special investigation regarding the matter.

At least 43 students of a girls’ school in the Kumbiyangoda area of Matale were hospitalized last morning (Nov 15) due to sudden breathing difficulties.

Among the hospitalized students, 29 girls have reportedly been discharged after receiving treatments, while the 14 others are still under medical care at the hospital.

Matale police are conducting further investigations into the incident.