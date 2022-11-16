Police initiate probe into 43 students of school in Matale falling ill

Police initiate probe into 43 students of school in Matale falling ill

November 16, 2022   02:11 pm

It is reported that the cause of sudden breathing distress experienced by 43 students in a girls’ school has not been uncovered yet.

Accordingly, the police have initiated a special investigation regarding the matter.

At least 43 students of a girls’ school in the Kumbiyangoda area of Matale were hospitalized last morning (Nov 15) due to sudden breathing difficulties.

Among the hospitalized students, 29 girls have reportedly been discharged after receiving treatments, while the 14 others are still under medical care at the hospital.

Matale police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says growth in construction sector expected after economy stabilizes

CBSL governor says growth in construction sector expected after economy stabilizes

CBSL governor says growth in construction sector expected after economy stabilizes

Remanded underworld figure 'Podi Lassie' threatens wife over personal dispute

Remanded underworld figure 'Podi Lassie' threatens wife over personal dispute

Wild elephant attacks reported from several areas in Mahiyanganaya

Wild elephant attacks reported from several areas in Mahiyanganaya

Budget hasn't provide concessional tax and interest policies to businesses - NACSL

Budget hasn't provide concessional tax and interest policies to businesses - NACSL

Eran says right people should be in power to bring about real change

Eran says right people should be in power to bring about real change

Wasantha Samarasinghe slams 2023 Budget for not providing relief

Wasantha Samarasinghe slams 2023 Budget for not providing relief

Suren Raghavan says ragging does not suit 21st centurys humanity

Suren Raghavan says ragging does not suit 21st centurys humanity

CBSL governor says expected 'crash landing' of economy was turned into a 'soft landing'

CBSL governor says expected 'crash landing' of economy was turned into a 'soft landing'