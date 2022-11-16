Three involved in attacking people with sharp weapons arrested

November 16, 2022   03:18 pm

Panadura South Police has arrested three members of an organized criminal gang notoriously known for attacking people with sharp weapons.

Further investigations revealed that the lead suspect of the gang, infamously known as “Kowwa” and wanted by the police, is also among the three arrested individuals.

Two of the arrestees are suspected to have attacked a drug peddler in the Kuruppumulla area of Panadura.

Police have also taken custody of four swords, two three-wheelers and over 10 grams of heroin which were in possession of the suspects.

Investigations have revealed that four people including “Kowwa” had attacked a drug peddler known as “Bedde Mithun” on November 05, according to police. “Bedde Mithun” was critically injured in his legs following the attack and was admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The incident had occurred due to a dispute that took place over illegal drugs, the police added.

