President instructs to expeditiously implement Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA

November 16, 2022   04:50 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed relevant officials to implement the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA) immediately.

The Head of State gave these directives during the discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Nov 16) on the implementation of the Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA.

The existing problems in this regard were discussed at length and the President highlighted the need to provide quick solutions to all the existing problems.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security S.T. Kodikara, and Heads of Line institutions were present at this discussion.

