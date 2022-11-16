Teacher arrested over assaulting student granted bail

A teacher, who was arrested over charges of brutally assaulting a Grade 06 student at a prominent school in Colombo, has been granted bail by Colombo Additional Magistrate Shilani Perera.

Bambalapitiya Police arrested the suspect and produced him before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

The concerned student’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the child had started to vomit after the assault and was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment.

Attorney-at-Law Kumara Welgama, who appeared on behalf of the child in question, mentioned that the medical reports have been issued that the child sustained internal injuries following the attack.

Colombo Additional Magistrate, who considered the presented facts, ordered the suspected teacher to be released under two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.