Teacher arrested over assaulting student granted bail

Teacher arrested over assaulting student granted bail

November 16, 2022   04:54 pm

A teacher, who was arrested over charges of brutally assaulting a Grade 06 student at a prominent school in Colombo, has been granted bail by Colombo Additional Magistrate Shilani Perera.

Bambalapitiya Police arrested the suspect and produced him before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

The concerned student’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the child had started to vomit after the assault and was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment.

Attorney-at-Law Kumara Welgama, who appeared on behalf of the child in question, mentioned that the medical reports have been issued that the child sustained internal injuries following the attack.

Colombo Additional Magistrate, who considered the presented facts, ordered the suspected teacher to be released under two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

CBSL governor says growth in construction sector expected after economy stabilizes

CBSL governor says growth in construction sector expected after economy stabilizes

Remanded underworld figure 'Podi Lassie' threatens wife over personal dispute

Remanded underworld figure 'Podi Lassie' threatens wife over personal dispute

Wild elephant attacks reported from several areas in Mahiyanganaya

Wild elephant attacks reported from several areas in Mahiyanganaya

Budget hasn't provide concessional tax and interest policies to businesses - NACSL

Budget hasn't provide concessional tax and interest policies to businesses - NACSL

Eran says right people should be in power to bring about real change

Eran says right people should be in power to bring about real change

Wasantha Samarasinghe slams 2023 Budget for not providing relief

Wasantha Samarasinghe slams 2023 Budget for not providing relief

Suren Raghavan says ragging does not suit 21st centurys humanity

Suren Raghavan says ragging does not suit 21st centurys humanity