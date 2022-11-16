Hotline for complaints over distribution of Urea fertiliser

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera requested the public to contact the National Fertiliser Secretariat and inform regarding any issues over the distribution of Urea fertilizer or complaints against officials at the Agrarian Service Centers.

Accordingly, he requested the public to direct such information or complaints to the National Fertiliser Secretariat via the following telephone number: 0718714219

Arrangements have been made to release the 22,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser received under the World Bank loan assistance for paddy cultivation in the Maha season from today (16) through agricultural service centers across the island.