Danushka returns to court; lawyers granted access to CCTV footage

November 16, 2022   06:15 pm

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has returned to court a day before he asks it to review his bail conditions, Australian media reported today.

The 31-year-old is behind bars on remand after being charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He was excused from appearing in Sydney Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday when the court was told there was a subpoena to obtain digital material from a government agency.

Magistrate Robert Williams granted access to a USB containing files of interest, Fox Sports reports.

The cricketers’s defence lawyers will be able to access the files that include CCTV footage from a railway station.

Mr Gunathilaka has not entered any pleas to the charges. He was arrested outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel on November 6 as his team were set to depart Australia.

Mr Gunathilaka will return to Sydney Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday to request a review of his bail conditions.

He will be taking his bid for freedom to the Supreme Court next month after he was refused bail in the Local Court on November 7.

Source: Fox Sports

--Agencies

