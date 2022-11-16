Slave Island Police permitted to obtain statements from Wasantha Mudalige and Siridhamma Thero

Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has granted permission today (Nov 16), for the request made by Slave Island Police to obtain a statement from IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero who have been detained under detention orders.

The police, who requested permission to name them as two suspects for defying court orders during the demonstration held on August 19, 2022, sought permission from the court to record statements from them.

Earlier, sixteen individuals who were arrested during the protest march from the University of Kelaniya to the Presidential Secretariat in Fort on August 19 were released on bail.

Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, who were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), are detained in the Old Prison at Tangalle.