Showers or thundershowers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail rest of the country.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central and North-Central provinces in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further and move closer to the northern coast of Sri Lanka by 19th and 20th of November.

Hence, fishing and naval communities in the deep and shallow sea areas, off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee are requested to be attentive in future weather advisories.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be northerly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be (20-35) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.