Vehicle registration fees revised from tomorrow

November 17, 2022   09:23 am

A Gazette Notification has been issued on the revision of motor vehicle registration fees from tomorrow (18 November).

The regulation has been made by the Minister of Transport and Highways Bandula Gunawardena under section 237 of the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203).

Cited as the Motor Traffic (Fees) Regulations No. 04 of 2022, the regulations shall come into force on 18th November 2022.

Accordingly, the annual revenue license fees, fees for first registration of vehicles, fees for delayed first registration, fees for registration of new owner, delayed registration of new owner, fees for issuing a duplicate of a certificate of registration, fees for registration of garages and other miscellaneous fees have been increased.

See below for full list of revised fees:

 

The Motor Traffic (Fees) Re... by Adaderana Online

