State Minister refutes speculations on restructuring domestic debt

The government has not made any decision to restructure domestic debt, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe clarified today.

In a tweet, the lawmaker stated that the negotiations of treatments on external debt are still being discussed with external bilateral and commercial creditors.

The government has no intention to impose any treatment on domestic debt which will have adverse impact on the domestic banking sector, insurance sector and superannuation funds, he said further in his tweet.

State Minister Semasinghe stressed that there is no basis for recent speculation announced on restructuring domestic debt.