State Minister refutes speculations on restructuring domestic debt

State Minister refutes speculations on restructuring domestic debt

November 17, 2022   12:42 pm

The government has not made any decision to restructure domestic debt, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe clarified today.

In a tweet, the lawmaker stated that the negotiations of treatments on external debt are still being discussed with external bilateral and commercial creditors.

The government has no intention to impose any treatment on domestic debt which will have adverse impact on the domestic banking sector, insurance sector and superannuation funds, he said further in his tweet.

State Minister Semasinghe stressed that there is no basis for recent speculation announced on restructuring domestic debt.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vehicle registration fees revised from Nov. 18

Vehicle registration fees revised from Nov. 18

Vehicle registration fees revised from Nov. 18

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

South African President arrives in Sri Lanka for brief visit

South African President arrives in Sri Lanka for brief visit

Views expressed on 2023 Budget proposals

Views expressed on 2023 Budget proposals

Justice Minister on measures taken so far regarding LTTE detainees

Justice Minister on measures taken so far regarding LTTE detainees

Minister Amaraweera stresses need for attracting more youths to agriculture

Minister Amaraweera stresses need for attracting more youths to agriculture

Colombo Port City is the hope of this country - Ambassador Lin Songtian (English)

Colombo Port City is the hope of this country - Ambassador Lin Songtian (English)

President instructs to expeditiously implement Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA (English)

President instructs to expeditiously implement Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA (English)