SL, South Africa to further strengthen bilateral ties based on economic cooperation, investment

November 17, 2022   01:37 pm

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Sri Lanka for a short visit yesterday (16) after attending the G20 Summit.

He met with his Sri Lankan counterpart, President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Katunayake Air Force base for discussions on bilateral issues.

The discussions were focused on further strengthening the bilateral relationship aiming at economic cooperation and investment, expanding tourism in Sri Lanka, and receiving South African assistance, guidance and counseling in setting up a credible truth-seeking mechanism to achieve a lasting reconciliation amongst communities.

A special birthday celebration was also held for South African President Ramaphosa who celebrated his 70th birthday in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake and senior officials from both countries were present on the occasion.


-PMD

